Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

