538 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day moving average is $444.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

