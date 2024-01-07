FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 242,347 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,347 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $88,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.