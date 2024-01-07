1,613 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.