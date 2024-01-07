McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

