iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

