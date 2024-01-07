Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 95,123 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,123 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 494,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.23 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

