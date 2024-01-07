DMC Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.12. 17,387,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

