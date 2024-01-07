Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 2,502,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,337. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.