Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.78. The company had a trading volume of 561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.