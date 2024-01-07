Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 982,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,030. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.83 and a 200 day moving average of $257.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

