Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,975,000 after acquiring an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $531.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

