Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.39. The stock had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.