Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,864,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.