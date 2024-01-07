AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $43.04 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,849 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 674,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,461,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. 48,864,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

