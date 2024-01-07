AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 372,812 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,812 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $168,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.56. 2,366,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

