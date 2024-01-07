Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

