Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. 3,732,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

