Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,138. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

