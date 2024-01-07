IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 13,470 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

