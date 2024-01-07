IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $33.95 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,945,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

