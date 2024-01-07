Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,377 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

