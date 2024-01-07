IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $145.56 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $145,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.