Strs Ohio Sells 2,715 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.33. 807,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.24 and its 200-day moving average is $285.32. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.29 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

