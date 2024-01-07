Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $910.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

