Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

