Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 641 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $395.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

