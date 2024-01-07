Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

