Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,125,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $59,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,735 shares of company stock worth $13,333,510. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $58.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

