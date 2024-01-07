Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 61.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 140,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,482,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

