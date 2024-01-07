Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 186,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 128,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

