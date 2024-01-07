Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $249.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

