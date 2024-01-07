WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

