Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,121 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $564.60. 1,917,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

