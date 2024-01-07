Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,386. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $307.57 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.08 and its 200-day moving average is $387.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.