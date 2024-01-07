Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,458. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

