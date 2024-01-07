Keeler THomas Management LLC Buys 13,827 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

