Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 134,462 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 422,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

