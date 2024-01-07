Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

