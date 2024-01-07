Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

