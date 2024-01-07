iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.