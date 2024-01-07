American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

