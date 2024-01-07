Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.