Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294,176 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $51,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 522,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. 9,777,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

