Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lowered by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.