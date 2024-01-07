MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Decreased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $19.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,538.83. The stock had a trading volume of 306,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,218. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $847.01 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,513.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,345.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

