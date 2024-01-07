AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 534,432 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 534,432 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $69,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. 2,170,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.