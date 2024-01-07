Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG opened at $301.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

