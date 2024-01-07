Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

