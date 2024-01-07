Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.